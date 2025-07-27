HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Head of China's Shaolin Temple under probe for corruption, sexual misconduct

Sun, 27 July 2025
The head of China's Shaolin Temple, the famous Buddhist shrine specialising in martial art Kung Fu, was placed under probe for embezzlement and sexual misconduct, official media in Beijing reported on Sunday. 

Shi Yongxin, the abbot of the Shaolin Temple in Henan province, is suspected of criminal offences, including embezzling and misappropriating project funds and temple assets, state-run China Daily reported, quoting a notice posted on the temple's official website. 

The abbot has seriously violated Buddhist precepts by maintaining improper relationships with multiple women over a long period and fathering illegitimate children, the report said. 

He is currently under joint investigation by multiple authorities. 

Relevant updates will be disclosed to the public in a timely manner, it added. 

Founded in 495 AD, the temple is located in the foothills of Song Mountain in China's Henan province. It is associated with Chan Buddhism, also known as Zen, and is associated with Mahayana Buddhism. 

Besides its historical and religious significance, it is a renowned centre for training in martial arts, attracting students from all over the world. 

The temple is also a popular tourist destination. -- PTI

