Gangaikonda Cholapuram all decked up for celebration to mark Rajendra Chola's win

Sun, 27 July 2025
13:08
Security personnel at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple/ANI on X
The sleepy little village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu is brimming with energy and people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival on Sunday, to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. 

The event also commemorates 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola's legendary maritime expedition to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture. 

The grand finale of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival that commenced on July 23 will be marked by celebrations on July 27. 

Shivacharyas and Othuvamurthys (gurus who are well trained in Saivaite canons) are set to recite Saivite hymns and accord a grand welcome to the prime minister. 

A concert to be led by music maestro Ilayaraja on Tiruvasagam is among the highlights. 

On the occasion, Gangaikonda Cholapuram has been decked up with flower-decked green arches that lead to the temple and police authorities have brought the entire locality under their control. 

The PM will go on a road show from the helipad to the temple. 

He will release a commemorative coin to honor the legendary king. 

According to an official release, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has curated special exhibitions on Chola Shaivism and temple architecture, in addition to organising heritage walks and guided tours that offer rare insights into the cultural and architectural legacy of the period. -- PTI

