HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Five associates of BJD corporator arrested in rape case

Sun, 27 July 2025
Share:
11:42
image
The police arrested five associates of Biju Janata Dal corporator Amaresh Jena, who is absconding ever since he was booked in a rape case in the state capital. 

Jena, a prominent BJD leader in the state capital was booked under the BNS sections 64(2) (rape), 89 (committing miscarriage without woman's permission), 296 (obscene act), and 352 (criminal intimidation), besides section 6 of the POCSO Act, at the Laxmisagar police station, where the survivor lodged a complaint on Wednesday, the police said. 

"Five persons have been arrested for harbouring the accused person, Amresh Jena," the police said in a statement on Saturday midnight and added that these five persons provided conveyance and assisted the accused Amresh Jena in evading apprehension. 

The five arrested individuals hail from various parts of Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts, and were forwarded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, they said. 

A 19-year-old woman in a written complaint at Laxmisagar police station accused the BJD corporator of rape, foeticide, cheating, and criminal intimidation. 

Jena, while absconding, told a section of the media that he was innocent and framed by the ruling BJP. 

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the corporator sexually exploited her with the promise of marriage when she was 17 years old. 

She claims that Jena took her to Puri, engaged in physical relations, and in February 2024, when she was still a minor, forced her to abort a two-month pregnancy by administering pills. 

The survivor also alleged that she was threatened and directed not to reveal the matter to anyone. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

The officer said a rumour of an electric current ahead of the spot where the steps to the temple begin sent the devotees panicking, leading to a stampede.

LIVE! Drugs seized after raid at party in Pune; 7 detained
LIVE! Drugs seized after raid at party in Pune; 7 detained

Thailand-Cambodia clashes remind me...: Trump does it again
Thailand-Cambodia clashes remind me...: Trump does it again

Thailand and Cambodia have for the third consecutive day witnessed clashes at the border that left over 30 dead and more than 1,50,000 displaced.

Expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap to contest Bihar polls as...
Expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap to contest Bihar polls as...

Tej Pratap was expelled a day after he reportedly confessed on social media to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka.

11 injured in mass stabbing at Walmart in US
11 injured in mass stabbing at Walmart in US

Michigan State Police reported that one suspect had been taken into custody shortly after 6 pm (local time).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD