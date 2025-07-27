Five associates of BJD corporator arrested in rape case

11:42





Jena, a prominent BJD leader in the state capital was booked under the BNS sections 64(2) (rape), 89 (committing miscarriage without woman's permission), 296 (obscene act), and 352 (criminal intimidation), besides section 6 of the POCSO Act, at the Laxmisagar police station, where the survivor lodged a complaint on Wednesday, the police said.





"Five persons have been arrested for harbouring the accused person, Amresh Jena," the police said in a statement on Saturday midnight and added that these five persons provided conveyance and assisted the accused Amresh Jena in evading apprehension.





The five arrested individuals hail from various parts of Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts, and were forwarded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, they said.





A 19-year-old woman in a written complaint at Laxmisagar police station accused the BJD corporator of rape, foeticide, cheating, and criminal intimidation.





Jena, while absconding, told a section of the media that he was innocent and framed by the ruling BJP.





In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the corporator sexually exploited her with the promise of marriage when she was 17 years old.





She claims that Jena took her to Puri, engaged in physical relations, and in February 2024, when she was still a minor, forced her to abort a two-month pregnancy by administering pills.





The survivor also alleged that she was threatened and directed not to reveal the matter to anyone. -- PTI

