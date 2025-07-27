Film producer booked for 'cheating' model; duo clash at movie premiere

12:39

Ruchi Gujjar/File image





Viral videos showed Gujjar purportedly slapping the producer, Karan Singh, during the movie premiere event held on Friday night.





The film's co-producer, however, accused the model of staging a "publicity stunt'.





An Oshiwara police station official confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh on Thursday under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar.





The model alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said.





"The complainant said the project never materialised and Singh didn't return her money," he said.





Gujjar's lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh at Amboli police station for assaulting the actor.





So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar. -- PTI

An FIR was registered against the producer of Hindi filmfor allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.