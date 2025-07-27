HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Film producer booked for 'cheating' model; duo clash at movie premiere

Sun, 27 July 2025
Share:
12:39
Ruchi Gujjar/File image
Ruchi Gujjar/File image
An FIR was registered against the producer of Hindi film So Long Valley for allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. 

Viral videos showed Gujjar purportedly slapping the producer, Karan Singh, during the movie premiere event held on Friday night. 

The film's co-producer, however, accused the model of staging a "publicity stunt'. 

An Oshiwara police station official confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh on Thursday under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar. 

The model alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said. 

"The complainant said the project never materialised and Singh didn't return her money," he said. 

Gujjar's lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh at Amboli police station for assaulting the actor. 

So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

The officer said a rumour of an electric current ahead of the spot where the steps to the temple begin sent the devotees panicking, leading to a stampede.

LIVE! Israel pauses Gaza attack to back humanitarian aid
LIVE! Israel pauses Gaza attack to back humanitarian aid

Maha ex-min's son-in-law among 7 held in rave party raid
Maha ex-min's son-in-law among 7 held in rave party raid

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Eknath Khadse said a probe should be conducted to find out if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Indian-Origin man fights for life after teen attack in Aus
Indian-Origin man fights for life after teen attack in Aus

Anand alleged he was then slashed and stabbed with the machete on his shoulder and back.

Will Pant Bat On Day 5? Batting Coach Drops Update
Will Pant Bat On Day 5? Batting Coach Drops Update

Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will bat on day five of the fourth Test, said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD