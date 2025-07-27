Bomb threat at actor-TVK chief Vijay's Chennai home turns out to be hoax

19:13





According to a statement from Neelankarai Police, "The call was made at around 5:20 a.m. to the Chennai Police Control Room, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the actor-politician's house. Upon receiving the threat, three bomb squad experts and a sniffer dog were immediately dispatched to Vijay's residence."





"After nearly an hour of inspection, the bomb squad confirmed that no explosives were found at the site. The officials declared it a hoax and left the premises after completing their inspection," said police.





The Neelankarai police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.





Meanwhile, a similar hoax threat was reported at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which received a bomb threat on Friday evening, triggering a high-level security response.





However, police said nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the premises.





Senior inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Government Railway Police at CSMT said, "As per the SOP, concerned teams were called, and a search operation was carried out. With the help of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, we searched the entire station. Nothing suspicious was found. We've registered a case at Mumbai's Colaba Police Station, and the call regarding the bomb threat had come from Assam. Further investigation into the case is underway." -- ANI

