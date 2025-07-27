HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb threat at actor-TVK chief Vijay's Chennai home turns out to be hoax

Sun, 27 July 2025
19:13
A bomb threat was reported at the residence of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay in Neelankarai on Chennai's East Coast Road early Sunday morning, the police said. 

According to a statement from Neelankarai Police, "The call was made at around 5:20 a.m. to the Chennai Police Control Room, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the actor-politician's house. Upon receiving the threat, three bomb squad experts and a sniffer dog were immediately dispatched to Vijay's residence." 

"After nearly an hour of inspection, the bomb squad confirmed that no explosives were found at the site. The officials declared it a hoax and left the premises after completing their inspection," said police. 

The Neelankarai police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway. 

Meanwhile, a similar hoax threat was reported at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which received a bomb threat on Friday evening, triggering a high-level security response. 

However, police said nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the premises. 

Senior inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Government Railway Police at CSMT said, "As per the SOP, concerned teams were called, and a search operation was carried out. With the help of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, we searched the entire station. Nothing suspicious was found. We've registered a case at Mumbai's Colaba Police Station, and the call regarding the bomb threat had come from Assam. Further investigation into the case is underway." -- ANI

