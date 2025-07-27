HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BMW car mows down scooter killing girl in UP's Noida, 2 hurt

Sun, 27 July 2025
15:06
A five-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a speeding BMW car rammed into a scooter in Noida's Sector 20, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident happened late Saturday night, just as the girl exited the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30. 

She was visiting the facility for treatment with her father and uncle. 

The girl was identified as Ayaat, and the two injured as Gul Mohammad and Raja. 

The police have arrested two people, the driver and the passenger, in connection with the incident, booking them at Sector 20 Police Station under charges of rash driving and death by negligence. 

The two were identified as Yash Sharma, 22, a resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, a resident of Sector 70, an officer said. 

Assistant police commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said, "It has emerged in the investigation that the accused were returning from a birthday party. They are being medically examined to see whether they were drunk at the time of the incident." 

The officer said the car was found to be registered in the name of one Gagan. -- PTI

