Follow Rediff on:      
Bihar voter list not final, objections open till Sep 1: EC

Sun, 27 July 2025
20:31
The Election Commission on Sunday hit out at those who, it claimed, were creating an impression that the draft voters' list to be published in Bihar will be the final roll. 

The poll authority said it is "not able to understand" that when a full one-month period from August 1 till September 1 is available to point out wrongful inclusion or wrongful exclusion of any name, "why are they creating such a big fuss now?" 

The EC's statement came on the conclusion of the month-long phase one of Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, where house-to-house surveys were held to distribute semi-filled enumeration forms to the electorate that were to be returned after being filled up. 

Enumeration forms from 7.24 crore electors have been received. 

The EC also said that 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted or were not found. 

It pointed out that seven lakh Bihar electors were found to have been enrolled at multiple places. 

"Why not ask their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents to submit claims and objections from August 1 till September 1," the Commission quipped. 

Booth-level agents appointed by political parties work with the EC's booth-level officers in preparing or updating the voters' list. -- PTI

Bihar voter list not final, objections open till Sep 1: EC
