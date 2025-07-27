9 from Andhra held for planning to hold rave party in Hyderabad, drugs seized

13:30





Based on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force team tracked and conducted a route watch in Kondapur area on Saturday night and apprehended the accused before organising the party, a senior official said.





The main accused, who organises drug parties, along with other accused--peddlers, from Andhra Pradesh had booked a service apartment for the proposed party, the official said.





One of the accused procured drugs from the 'Darknet' (secretive websites or online networks), the official further said.





The Excise STF team seized 2.080 kg of dry ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush (hybrid ganja), among other narcotic substances and LSD blot papers from the possession of the accused, which were meant for the rave party, besides six vehicles, the official added.





A case was registered against 11 persons, and nine accused were arrested, while two others are absconding.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

