2 Dalit youths tied to pole, thrashed by mob in UP

09:46

A violent mob allegedly tied two Dalit youths to a pole and beat them up, accusing them of theft, police here said on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced online.

The incident took place on July 22, and a case was registered on Saturday against five named and around a dozen unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by the mother of one of the victims, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nakhasa police station, Rajnish Kumar, said Sunita, a resident of Nahar Dher village, alleged in her complaint that her son Sundar (20) and his relative Shani (22) had gone to see the Kanwar procession in Sambhal.

On the way, some residents of Barhai Wali Basti caught them, accused them of theft, tied them to a pole, and beat them up, the SHO said. Both youths were admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Nand Kishore, Bharat, Dabbu, Bhura, Shriram's son, and 10 12 unidentified persons under sections 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the officer said.

Further action is being taken in the matter, he added. -- PTI