16-year-old crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi

09:22

Representative image

An e-rickshaw driver died after a car being driven by a 16-year-old boy rammed into his three-wheeler in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday on the Dwarka Nala Road stretch, they said

The teenage boy was accompanied by his younger sister, a senior police officer said, adding that after losing control, the car overturned and crashed into an oncoming e-rickshaw, critically injuring its 40-year-old driver, a resident of Najafgarh.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to severe head injuries. He was declared unfit to give a statement before he passed away," said a senior police officer.

He added that initial findings suggest the car was being driven at a high speed and flipped before colliding with the rickshaw.

The police said the vehicle, a private car owned by the boy's father, was being driven without a valid licence. The minor reportedly took the car out without permission, the officer added.

"The impact of the crash left the car overturned on one side of the road, while the e-rickshaw came to a halt diagonally on the opposite side. A forensic crime team visited the scene, and both vehicles were seized for further examination," he said.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence), the police said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Since the boy is a minor, legal action will be initiated against the father for allowing him to drive the car," the officer added. -- PTI