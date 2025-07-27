HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

16-year-old crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi

Sun, 27 July 2025
Share:
09:22
Representative image
Representative image
An e-rickshaw driver died after a car being driven by a 16-year-old boy rammed into his three-wheeler in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.
   
The incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday on the Dwarka Nala Road stretch, they said 
 
The teenage boy was accompanied by his younger sister, a senior police officer said, adding that after losing control, the car overturned and crashed into an oncoming e-rickshaw, critically injuring its 40-year-old driver, a resident of Najafgarh.
 
"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to severe head injuries. He was declared unfit to give a statement before he passed away," said a senior police officer.
 
He added that initial findings suggest the car was being driven at a high speed and flipped before colliding with the rickshaw.
 
The police said the vehicle, a private car owned by the boy's father, was being driven without a valid licence. The minor reportedly took the car out without permission, the officer added.
 
"The impact of the crash left the car overturned on one side of the road, while the e-rickshaw came to a halt diagonally on the opposite side. A forensic crime team visited the scene, and both vehicles were seized for further examination," he said.
 
A case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence), the police said.
 
"The investigation is ongoing. Since the boy is a minor, legal action will be initiated against the father for allowing him to drive the car," the officer added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US: 11 injured in mass stabbing at Michigan Walmart
LIVE! US: 11 injured in mass stabbing at Michigan Walmart

PIX: Rahul, Gill Battle Back To Keep 4th Test Alive
PIX: Rahul, Gill Battle Back To Keep 4th Test Alive

Captain Shubman Gill and the ever-dependable K L Rahul gave India a glimmer of hope with resilient half-centuries after a well crafted hundred from Ben Stokes extended England's supremacy in the fourth Test in Manchester on Saturday.

Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

Rajasthan school collapse: 'Teachers left kids behind'
Rajasthan school collapse: 'Teachers left kids behind'

"I've lost everything... I had only two children, a boy and a girl, and both are gone. My home is empty... There's no one left to play in the courtyard. I wish God had taken me instead and spared my children," she said.

Will Pant Bat On Day 5? Batting Coach Drops Update
Will Pant Bat On Day 5? Batting Coach Drops Update

Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will bat on day five of the fourth Test, said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD