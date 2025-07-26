HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman faints during home guard recruitment, raped

Sat, 26 July 2025
Share:
14:54
image
A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Gaya district was allegedly gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test on July 24. 

According to Gaya SP Ramanand Kumar Kaushal, the woman fainted during the physical test at BMP Bodh Gaya and was rushed to the hospital.

"She later alleged that the ambulance driver and a technician raped her en route. Both accused have been arrested and questioned. Their answers were not satisfactory, and the doctors have confirmed rape. Further action is being taken," said the SP.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

4th TEST Updates: India will look to dismiss England early
4th TEST Updates: India will look to dismiss England early

LIVE! Woman faints during home guard recruitment, raped
LIVE! Woman faints during home guard recruitment, raped

'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's outburst goes viral
'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's outburst goes viral

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has caused a flutter by revealing that Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune is 'moving out' to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?
Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?

Bumrah's pace has dropped noticeably in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester - from his usual 140kph to the 130-135kph range. While he consistently touched 140-plus at Headingley and Lord's, Old Trafford has told a...

Can India Pull Off a Miracle in Manchester?
Can India Pull Off a Miracle in Manchester?

While Ricky Ponting has declared England "red-hot favourites," he's not writing off India just yet-especially given their familiarity with worn-out, turning tracks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD