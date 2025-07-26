Woman faints during home guard recruitment, raped

14:54

A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Gaya district was allegedly gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test on July 24.





According to Gaya SP Ramanand Kumar Kaushal, the woman fainted during the physical test at BMP Bodh Gaya and was rushed to the hospital.





"She later alleged that the ambulance driver and a technician raped her en route. Both accused have been arrested and questioned. Their answers were not satisfactory, and the doctors have confirmed rape. Further action is being taken," said the SP. -- ANI