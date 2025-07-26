HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stop 'Israeli aggression' in Gaza: Muslim bodies to govt

Sat, 26 July 2025
11:01
Prominent Muslim bodies and Islamic scholars on Friday appealed to the government to stand against injustice and take swift action to ensure that the "continued Israeli aggression" in Gaza ends, asserting that India has historically aligned itself with the oppressed and it is time to reaffirm that legacy.
 
In a joint statement, prominent Muslim organisations and Islamic scholars called on both the Indian government and global powers to intervene and stop the "continuing atrocities" in Gaza.

"We, the undersigned leaders of Muslim organisations in India, Islamic scholars and peace-loving citizens strongly condemn the deepening genocide and humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. On behalf of over 200 million Indian Muslims and all peace-loving citizens of our beloved country, we express our unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Palestine," the statement said. 

"We appeal to the government of India, international leaders, and people of conscience worldwide to stand against the injustice and take swift action to end the continued Israeli aggression," it said.

"The relentless assault on the Palestinian people has taken the form of a brutal genocide, characterised by systematic destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and refugee camps. Since October 2023, nearly 100,000 innocent Palestinians, including a significant number of women and children, have lost their lives," the statement claimed.

The international community cannot afford to remain silent, it said.

"We call upon all states to sever military and economic ties with Israel and back the UN General Assembly's call to end the illegal occupation. We urge all Muslim-majority nations to put strong pressure on Israel and the US to halt this catastrophe," the statement said.

"India has historically aligned itself with the oppressed; this is the moment to reaffirm that legacy," it asserted.

"We call on the Government of India to honour its long-standing moral and diplomatic tradition by standing firmly with the Palestinian people in their struggle. India must denounce Israel's brutal actions, halt all military and strategic cooperation with it, and actively back global efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

The statement was signed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief Syed Sadatullah Husaini, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Maulana Ali Asghar Imam Mehdi, Fatehpuri Mosque Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, and former Rajya Sabha MP Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, among others. -- PTI 

