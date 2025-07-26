HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prez, PM pay tributes to martyrs on 26th anniversary of Operation Vijay

Sat, 26 July 2025
Share:
09:55
image
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks the success of Indian armed forces in ousting Pakistani intruders from the mountains in Kargil.

Murmu said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.
 
Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens, she asserted.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens.  Jai Hind!  Jai Bharat!" Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Modi said this occasion reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride.

Their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland will inspire every generation, he said.

Pakistani forces had stealthily occupied strategic positions in the mountains in Kargil, aiming to sever the transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh. However, India launched 'Operation Vijay' to evict them and achieved success. 

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi's 'friendship' with Trump proving to be hollow: Cong
LIVE! Modi's 'friendship' with Trump proving to be hollow: Cong

Phase 1 of Bihar SIR ends, 35 lakh voters 'untraceable'
Phase 1 of Bihar SIR ends, 35 lakh voters 'untraceable'

As the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll ended on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) said its local poll machinery has reported that nearly 35 lakh electors have either permanently migrated or...

After Dhankhar experience, BJP to go for tried, tested method
After Dhankhar experience, BJP to go for tried, tested method

Several leaders of the BJP and its allies are of the view that the NDA this time is unlikely to follow the instincts that made it pick Dhankhar and will be more conventional in its search for his successor.

Why Did 60 Maulanas Meet RSS Chief?
Why Did 60 Maulanas Meet RSS Chief?

'This is just the beginning. You have to wait and watch to see things getting better.'

Will Pant Return for India's 2nd Innings?
Will Pant Return for India's 2nd Innings?

As India weigh their options ahead of the second innings, all eyes remain on Pant

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD