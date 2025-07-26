Pak influencers' names surface in Agra religious conversion case

22:20

Names of two Pakistani influencers have come to light in connection with an illegal religious conversion case, a senior police official said on Saturday.





"Names of two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, have come to the fore. Both used to preach religious conversion and speak on why one should embrace Islam. This is also a challenge to national security," Police Commissioner of Agra Deepak Kumar said.





During the investigation, it was found that people were invited for religious conversion and intellectual discussions. Among the invitees was a group of girls from Kashmir, he said.





Agra Police on Wednesday said it had arrested three more persons in the ongoing probe into the case registered on May 4 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, taking the total number of arrests to 14. -- PTI