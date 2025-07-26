HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak influencers' names surface in Agra religious conversion case

Sat, 26 July 2025
22:20
Names of two Pakistani influencers have come to light in connection with an illegal religious conversion case, a senior police official said on Saturday. 

"Names of two Pakistani influencers, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, have come to the fore. Both used to preach religious conversion and speak on why one should embrace Islam. This is also a challenge to national security," Police Commissioner of Agra Deepak Kumar said.

During the investigation, it was found that people were invited for religious conversion and intellectual discussions. Among the invitees was a group of girls from Kashmir, he said.

Agra Police on Wednesday said it had arrested three more persons in the ongoing probe into the case registered on May 4 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, taking the total number of arrests to 14. -- PTI

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

A woman in Gayaji has alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said on Saturday.

'People are enjoying freedom in everyday life because of their sacrifice.'

The Uttarakhand high court has asked two top officials of the state to find out whether an officer who has no knowledge of English can effectively control an executive position after an additional district magistrate responded in Hindi...

