HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab

Sat, 26 July 2025
Share:
08:43
image
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped in a moving car, and later abandoned near the spot of her abduction by two unidentified men on July 23, said the police on Friday. The incident occurred around 8 pm near Metro Mall on VIP Road, close to the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, at Zirakpur in Mohali. 
 
 According to the victim, she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw after finishing work at a salon when the two accused forcibly dragged her into a car. They allegedly beat her during the journey and took her to a secluded area near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh. The assailants reportedly mentioned her brother's name while sexually assaulting her.
 
 After committing the crime, they dumped her back at the same location from where she was abducted.  
 
 The victim's mother filed a complaint, following which the Zirakpur police registered a case. The police said that investigations are underway to identify and arrest the accused. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab
LIVE! Minor girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab

Phase 1 of Bihar SIR ends, 35 lakh voters 'untraceable'
Phase 1 of Bihar SIR ends, 35 lakh voters 'untraceable'

As the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll ended on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) said its local poll machinery has reported that nearly 35 lakh electors have either permanently migrated or...

After Dhankhar experience, BJP to go for tried, tested method
After Dhankhar experience, BJP to go for tried, tested method

Several leaders of the BJP and its allies are of the view that the NDA this time is unlikely to follow the instincts that made it pick Dhankhar and will be more conventional in its search for his successor.

Why Did 60 Maulanas Meet RSS Chief?
Why Did 60 Maulanas Meet RSS Chief?

'This is just the beginning. You have to wait and watch to see things getting better.'

England in command as Root takes honours on Day 3
England in command as Root takes honours on Day 3

With two days still to play, England are firm favourites to secure the win in Manchester, one that would seal victory in the five-match series with one test still to come.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD