HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man rapes minor neighbour in UP, held after encounter

Sat, 26 July 2025
Share:
10:34
image
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kalinjar area in UP's Banda by her neighbour, police said on Saturday. The accused was held following an encounter.
 
The girl has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. 
Superintendent of Police (SP) Palash Bansal said at around 5 pm on Friday, the 20-year-old accused lured the girl to his house, where he raped her.

"A police team was formed to arrest the accused after a family member of the victim reported the incident. The police team surrounded the accused who opened fire. Police retaliated, and the accused was shot in both legs," said the SP.

He has been arrested and admitted to a government hospital for treatment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man rapes minor neighbour in UP, held after encounter
LIVE! Man rapes minor neighbour in UP, held after encounter

Some Maha Mins switched off phones fearing snooping: NCP
Some Maha Mins switched off phones fearing snooping: NCP

Hitting back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded proof of the allegations.

Why Bumrah Failed to Rescue India at Old Trafford
Why Bumrah Failed to Rescue India at Old Trafford

India endured arguably their worst day on the field on Day 3 of the Manchester Test as Joe Root's record-breaking 150 put the hosts in complete command.

'No One Can Dare To Experiment A Maharashtra In Bihar'
'No One Can Dare To Experiment A Maharashtra In Bihar'

'After the 2020 Bihar assembly polls when our party got only 43 seats and our ally the BJP got 73 seats, Nitish Kumar refused to become chief minister and assured the BJP that he will support the government led by anyone.''But the BJP's...

Placed on shoe rack, 4-yr-old girl falls from 12th floor
Placed on shoe rack, 4-yr-old girl falls from 12th floor

A 4-year-old girl died after falling from the window of a 12th floor flat in Vasai, Palghar district. The incident occurred while the girl was visiting a relative with her mother.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD