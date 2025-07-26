Gajapathi Raju takes oath as Goa governor

15:22

Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was sworn in as the governor of Goa on Saturday, succeeding P S Sreedharan Pillai.



Raju was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Chief Justice of Bombay high court Alok Aradhe.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries attended the event. Raju, 74, said he would follow the Constitution of India while serving the people.



"We all work as a team, and I am very delighted that I am associated with Goans," he said.



"Though I don't understand the local language and this is my first assignment in this (gubernatorial) office, I have had a long innings in the political set-up. I was a seven-time legislator in Andhra Pradesh before it was bifurcated into two states," he said.



Referring to his political career, Raju said he had a short tenure in Parliament.



"I have been in and out as a minister in the government and also sat in the opposition. I have wide experience," the governor added.



A veteran Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader from Andhra Pradesh, Raju served as the civil aviation minister between May 27, 2014 and March 10, 2018.



He has also held ministerial posts in the Andhra Pradesh government.



Later, addressing reporters, Raju said he was looking forward to working with the people of Goa.



"I am looking forward to working for you, or rather, I should say 'working with you. 'For' is a mind terminology, but (I prefer to say) 'with you' because if people don't work with the government, democracy suffers. We don't want that situation. We want everyone to work unitedly," he added.



He appealed to people to take India forward by working together.



"India will be second to none in the world".



Pillai had completed four years in the gubernatorial position in Goa. He was accorded a farewell on Thursday. -- PTI