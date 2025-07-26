HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
"Forgive, forget, and move on": SC to Balakot strike hero

Sat, 26 July 2025
13:02
image
"Forgive each other and move ahead," the Supreme Court has told a fighter pilot, who took part in the 2019 Balakot strike, and his wife, involved in a matrimonial dispute.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar asked the couple to amicably settle the dispute between them.

"Do not lead a life of revenge. Both of you are young, and a long life is ahead of you, and you should live a good life.

"You just forgive and forget each other and move ahead," the bench said, while issuing notice on an air force officer's petition for quashing of an FIR lodged against him by his wife, an IIM graduate.

The pilot submitted that he and his family members were victims of continuous mental harassment by his wife and father-in-law.

The fighter pilot moved to the top court after his plea for quashing the FIR was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana high court.  -- PTI

