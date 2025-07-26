HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Feel sorry to support Nitish govt: Chirag Paswan

Sat, 26 July 2025
Share:
16:25
image
Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said he felt 'sorry to support' the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, charging it with failure to control the law and order situation in the state.

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas -- a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, was talking to reporters in Patna before leaving for Gayaji, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

"I have heard claims that the recent spurt in violent crimes is linked to the upcoming assembly polls, and there are attempts to defame this government. Still, it is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. I feel sorry to support a government which is failing on this count," said the Hajipur MP.

"The situation in the state has become scary. The administrative failure is being blamed on both rank incompetence and connivance with criminals," he added.

Paswan claimed that almost every day, incidents of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape are being reported from the state.

"Authorities concerned have miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Law and order have collapsed. The situation is almost out of control. It needs to be checked immediately," he said. 

Paswan's comments are expected to give ammunition to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led opposition, which is attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the spate of crimes that have rocked the state over the last few months.

Elections would be due in the state later this year.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

4th TEST Updates: India will look to dismiss England early
4th TEST Updates: India will look to dismiss England early

LIVE! Woman faints during home guard recruitment, raped
LIVE! Woman faints during home guard recruitment, raped

'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's outburst goes viral
'We are ruined': Ajit Pawar's outburst goes viral

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has caused a flutter by revealing that Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune is 'moving out' to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?
Bumrah to Join Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin in Test Exit?

Bumrah's pace has dropped noticeably in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester - from his usual 140kph to the 130-135kph range. While he consistently touched 140-plus at Headingley and Lord's, Old Trafford has told a...

Can India Pull Off a Miracle in Manchester?
Can India Pull Off a Miracle in Manchester?

While Ricky Ponting has declared England "red-hot favourites," he's not writing off India just yet-especially given their familiarity with worn-out, turning tracks.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD