Far-off NEET-PG centres spark distress among aspirants

Sat, 26 July 2025
19:21
The Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has submitted an urgent representation to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, raising serious concern over the allotment of NEET-PG centres.

The move came after aspirants across the country reported being allotted exam centres in far-off states for the medical entrance test, triggering widespread distress and anxiety.

With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scheduled on August 3, the IMA-JDN has urged the Union Health Ministry to direct the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reopen the exam centre change portal so that the affected candidates can avail the option of choosing centres within their home state or nearby locations.

In the representation, the IMA-JDN emphasised that while some students have received centres in nearby cities, thousands of candidates have been assigned exam centres in distant states, for which they have to undertake long, expensive, and stressful journeys to unfamiliar destinations.

The doctors' body said in a statement, "This move is causing much concern, especially among the economically weaker sections, ladies, and those from remote or rural regions."

"This disparity not only affects fairness but could negatively impact students' mental well-being and performance in this critical, once-a-year exam," it said.

"IMA-JDN remains committed to ensuring equity and accessibility in all aspects of medical education and examination systems," the doctors' body added. -- PTI

