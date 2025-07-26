Downpour in Kerala, IMD issues 'red alert' in 3 districts

20:40

Heavy rains since Friday night have caused widespread damage across several parts of Kerala, raising water levels in rivers and dams and prompting the IMD to issue a 'red alert' in three districts.





The India Meteorological Department on Saturday evening upgraded its rain alert status in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts from 'orange' to 'red'.





It also issued an 'orange alert' for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, and a 'yellow alert' for the remaining three.





A 'red alert' indicates 'heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An 'orange alert' denotes 'very heavy' rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' signals 'heavy rain' between 6 and 11 cm.





The IMD said rains are likely to persist over the next five days, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph till Sunday.





Fishing has been advised against along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until July 30 due to rough seas and strong winds.





In Kozhikode, overnight rains and strong winds uprooted trees and damaged houses and vehicles.





Power lines and electric poles were brought down, disrupting supply.





Similar incidents were reported from Kottayam, Palakkad, and Kannur districts. With water levels rising in their catchment areas, shutters of the Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad and the Aliyar dam in Palakkad have been raised.





Residents living downstream have been advised to stay vigilant.





The Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) and Central Water Commission (CWC) have issued alerts for several rivers that have 'risen dangerously', including the Manimala, Achankovil, and Pamba rivers in Pathanamthitta; Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram; Pallikkal in Kollam; and Thodupuzha in Idukki.





People residing along riverbanks have been urged to exercise caution and avoid entering or crossing the water bodies.





Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of possible sea surges and high waves reaching 2.8 to 3.4 metres along the Kasaragod and Alappuzha coasts till 8.30 pm on Sunday.





Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to remain alert, it added. -- PTI