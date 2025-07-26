HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
CJI Gavai reveals post-retirement plans

Sat, 26 July 2025
Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday said he will do consultation and arbitration after his retirement, and will not accept any government post.

"I have declared this on several occasions in the past that I will not accept any government position after November 24. I will do consultation and arbitration," CJI Gavai said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Late T R Gilda Memorial E-Library in Amravati District and Sessions Court.

CJI Gavai is due to retire on November 23.  -- PTI

