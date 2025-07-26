HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India pays interim compensation to 166 families

Sat, 26 July 2025
Share:
20:55
image
Private carrier Air India on Saturday said it has paid the interim compensation to the families of 166 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash last month.

Besides, payment to the families of another 52 victims is in the process, it added.

The plane crash, one of the worst air disasters in India in decades, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI171.

Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, while the total death toll stood at 260, including casualties on the ground.

On June 14, Air India announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, or approximately GBP 21,500, to the families of each of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash to help address immediate financial needs.

"Air India has released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site," the airline said in the statement.

In addition, the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, and the interim compensation will be released progressively to the families, it noted.

The interim payment will be adjusted against any final compensation, the Tata Group airline clarified.

The Tata Group has also registered 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', dedicated to the crash victims. It has pledged to support the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident, as per the release.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

4th TEST Updates: India are 86 for 2 at Tea on Day 4
4th TEST Updates: India are 86 for 2 at Tea on Day 4

LIVE! Air India pays interim compensation to 166 families
LIVE! Air India pays interim compensation to 166 families

Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

Raj school collapse: 'Students forced to sit inside'
Raj school collapse: 'Students forced to sit inside'

Former Rajasthan Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya on Saturday strongly condemned the school roof collapse incident, describing it as 'very unfortunate'.

Student assaulted for insisting on reply in Marathi
Student assaulted for insisting on reply in Marathi

Four students have been booked, one among them arrested, for allegedly assaulting a classmate in Navi Mumbai after he insisted on communication in Marathi in their WhatsApp group, an official said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD