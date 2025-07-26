HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
3 Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

Sat, 26 July 2025
11:58
Three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday morning, police said.

Intelligence inputs were received that members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI-Maoist, had gathered at the Ghaghra forest, and were planning an attack on security forces, they said. 

Acting on this tip-off, the operation was carried out jointly by the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, they added. Several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, police said.

An AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot after the firing stopped, they said.

IG (Operations) of Jharkhand Police Michael S Raj told PTI that the operation is still underway.   -- PTI

