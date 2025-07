17:21





"I have decided that I will not accept any government position after my retirement...I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur," the CJI said. Gavai would be retiring in November this year. -- PTI

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday said that he will not accept any post after retirement. He was speaking after being felicitated at Darapur, his native village in Maharashtra's Amravati district.