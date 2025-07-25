'Why is Modi silent on fugitive transfer deal with UK?'

11:35





"FTA has to do with the economy. At the same time, Modi ji should also sign a fugitive transfer agreement with the UK. The fugitives who flee with money... that issue is also important, in my opinion, so why is Modi silent on this matter? The agreement of FTA that was signed between India and the UK, after the agreement, the implementation is also important, because here protecting small-scale industries is also important" Bhagat asked.





Meanwhile, the signing of the historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been widely welcomed across industries, with business leaders calling it a transformative step for trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations.





The much-awaited landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed on Thursday, in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries.





On May 6, Prime Minister Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, announced the successful conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The idea behind the trade deal is to eliminate or reduce tariffs on imports and exports between the two nations. This should make Indian products competitive in the UK and vice versa.





Both nations desire to increase their trade to USD 120 billion by 2030. The Prime Minister had visited the UK for two days and signed important agreements during the trip. PM Modi, in a post on X, also noted the meeting with his UK counterpart, stating that the FTA will enhance market access for Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, agricultural products, and processed foods in the UK, thereby benefiting farmers, women, youth, fishermen, and MSMEs. -- ANI

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), demanding that a "fugitive transfer agreement" be signed alongside it.