US, Israel slam France's recognition of Palestine state

Fri, 25 July 2025
The United States and Israel have sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, calling it a "reckless move" that encourages Hamas and undermines peace efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a post on X, said the move was a setback to regional stability and an insult to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.
 
"The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron's plan to recognise a Palestinian state at the @UN General Assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," Rubio said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognition of a Palestinian state "rewards terror" and poses an existential threat to Israel.

Macron said in a post on X that he will formalise the decision at the UN General Assembly in September. "The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved," he wrote. 

Macron's announcement marks a shift in tone from his initial support for Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. Over the months, the French president has increasingly expressed concern over Israel's military actions in Gaza and stressed the need for more humanitarian aid.
 
Macron also shared a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, confirming his decision. 

Responding to the move, Abbas's senior aide, Hussein al-Sheikh, welcomed the decision and said, "This position reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."

