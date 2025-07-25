HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ullu, ALTT platforms banned over 'pornographic' content

Fri, 25 July 2025
The government has ordered a ban on more than 20 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, for being in violation of various laws, particularly regarding "indecent" representation of women, sources said on Friday.
 
The ban is aimed at curbing the easy availability of pornographic material, particularly to minors, and ensuring that digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law, they said.

Among the apps identified for violating various laws are ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks, sources said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has explicitly directed Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India, they said. - PTI

