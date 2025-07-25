HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two ATM looters of Mewati gang held after encounter in Delhi

Fri, 25 July 2025
Share:
20:53
File image
File image
After a brief chase and an encounter, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two wanted members of an interstate Mewati gang involved in multiple ATM break-ins on Thursday, an official said on Friday. 

Both the accused, Sazid (23) and Adil (27), residents of Mathura and Palwal in Haryana, respectively, were on a bike when they were signalled to stop by the police. 

They tried to flee and, after a brief chase and an exchange of fire, both were arrested near the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Pusta road around 10 pm, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said. 

Both were injured in the encounter and are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, the officer added. 

Two pistols with live cartridges, a total of Rs 48,500 looted during a recent ATM break-in in Siliguri in West Bengal and a stolen bike from Delhi have been recovered, he added. 

According to the officer, the Special Cell had been tracking Sazid and his gang for the past six months. 

He is wanted in connection with several ATM loot and arms trafficking cases in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi. 

Adil is wanted in cases in Gujarat and West Bengal. 

The police said the breakthrough in the case came following the January arrest of a Mewat-based criminal, Jamshed, by the Special Cell team. 

Jamshed, who was wanted in the 2012 murder of a Delhi police head constable, Yashpal, following an alleged cow theft in Baba Haridas Nagar, had allegedly disclosed during interrogation that he got the weapon from Sazid. 

He allegedly also accused Sazid of being involved in multiple ATM robberies across states. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 80-yr-old woman abandoned on road in Ayodhya, dies
LIVE! 80-yr-old woman abandoned on road in Ayodhya, dies

4th TEST Updates: England reach 433 for 4 at Tea on Day 3
4th TEST Updates: England reach 433 for 4 at Tea on Day 3

Parliament logjam ends, Pahalgam discussion next week
Parliament logjam ends, Pahalgam discussion next week

Opposition parties have agreed to the agenda of taking up a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday in Lok Sabha and the next day in Rajya Sabha, brightening up the prospect of normalcy returning...

Govt answers in LS over US role in India-Pak ceasefire
Govt answers in LS over US role in India-Pak ceasefire

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 for a cessation of firing and military activity as a result of 'direct contact' between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, which was 'initiated by the Pakistani...

Modi announces Rs 4,850 cr Line of Credit to Maldives
Modi announces Rs 4,850 cr Line of Credit to Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held talks focusing on trade, defence, and infrastructure cooperation, signaling a turnaround in relations after a period of strain.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD