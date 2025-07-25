The chai at Chequers

09:45





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his official visit to the United Kingdom, describing it as a "very important" trip that will benefit future generations and boost shared growth and prosperity between the two nations.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Concluding a very important UK visit. The outcomes of this visit will benefit our future generations and contribute to shared growth and prosperity. Gratitude to the PM Keir Starmer, the UK Government and people for their warmth. Here are highlights from the visit..."

PM Modi shared this yesterday from UK: "'Chai Pe Charcha' with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers...brewing stronger India-UK ties!"