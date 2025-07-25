HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thailand-Cambodia clash: India issues advisory for citizens

Fri, 25 July 2025
23:35
India on Friday advised its citizens in Thailand to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces in view of the situation arising out of the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border.

The Indian embassy in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

The fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops began on Thursday.

According to reports, 16 people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated to safer places on both sides of the border.

In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) Newsroom, the Indian embassy said in a social media post. -- PTI

