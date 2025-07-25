HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sunjay Kapur's mom questions death, 'forced to sign docs'

Fri, 25 July 2025
14:05
Sanjay Kapur was married to Kareena Kapur
The mother of late billionaire industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Rani Kapur, has raised serious questions over the circumstances surrounding her son's sudden death in London last month. 

In a startling statement, she alleged that the incident, reported as a cardiac arrest during a polo match, is being wrongly labelled, and the actual facts point to something "far more troubling." 

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines," said her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar. 

"She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," he added. 

Rani Kapur has also claimed that soon after her son's death, she was coerced into signing certain documents under distress. She has now urged that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sona Group, scheduled for today, be cancelled, cautioning against the appointment of any new directors in the current situation.

Gaggar confirmed that while his client is not presently pursuing legal proceedings, she has sought a deferment of the proposed AGM and reserves all her rights. 

Sunjay Kapur reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12 of 2025. Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19, with family and close associates present. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. 

In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. -- ANI

