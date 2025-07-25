HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Soldier dead, 2 injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Fri, 25 July 2025
Image only for representation
An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

'GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,' White Knight Corps said on X.

'We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,' it said. -- PTI

