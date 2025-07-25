SIR will take place in West Bengal as well: BJP

15:08





Speaking to ANI, the West Bengal BJP President raised concerns over alleged demographic and law and order issues, claiming that the situation in the state is alarming. "... If West Bengal is flourishing as much as Mamata Banerjee says, why are so many people migrating from the state?... 72% of the total fake currency in the country is coming from West Bengal, that too from Malda district. What is the government doing?... SIR will take place in West Bengal as well; otherwise, the state will become West Bangladesh. Consolidation of the majority community of West Bengal has taken place... Medieval era scenes can be seen in West Bengal..," Bhattacharya stated.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Friday said that the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is necessary in West Bengal, warning that failing to do so could lead to the state turning into "West Bangladesh."