Rohingyas using fake IDs for Aadhaar, Voter cards: BJP

Sarkar alleged that Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh have been learning Bengali and changing their names to obtain Aadhaar and voter cards in India. "Prime Minister Modi gives priority to the Bengali language... Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh have learned Bengali and changed their names to obtain Aadhaar and voter cards here...





"The Supreme Court has also clearly stated regarding the steps taken by the Election Commission to conduct fair elections," he said.





Referring to Mamata Banerjee's earlier statement, Sarkar said the West Bengal Chief Minister highlighted the universal use of mother tongues, beginning with children saying "Maa," and condemned the targeting of Bengali speakers. She called for a new Bhasha Andolan to raise awareness and organise programmes against the alleged persecution of Bengali-speaking people. -- ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Friday reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to promoting the Bengali language.