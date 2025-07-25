HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Remarks against Savarkar: SC extends stay on trial against Rahul

Fri, 25 July 2025
12:28
The Supreme Court on Friday extended the stay on the criminal proceedings against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal case lodged in Uttar Pradesh for his comments against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 2022. 

A bench comprising Justices Dipankra Datta and Augustine George Masih took note of the fact that a letter for adjournment was circulated in the case filed by Gandhi and decided to hear it after four weeks. Senior advocate Garima Prasad, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, apprised the court that a reply to the plea has been filed by the state. 

The state government has opposed the plea of Gandhi and sought its dismissal saying it agreed with the contention of complainant advocate Nripendra Pandey that Rahul Gandhi's actions were done with intention of spreading hate and enmity within the society. 

It said the order passed by the Allahabad High Court, rejecting Gandhi's plea, was justified and legal and interference from the top court was warranted. The bench also permitted complainant Pandey, who had fled the case against the Congress leader, to file his reply during the day. It said Gandhi can file his rejoinder to the replies filed by the state government and others in two weeks. -- PTI

