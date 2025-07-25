Rapist, murderer in 2011 Soumya case nabbed from well

11:06

A K-9 squad was used to hunt him down





The convict, who does not have a left hand, was caught from near a derelict building at Thalap within the Kannur city limits, according to visuals on TV channels. As per news reports, he was hiding inside a well near the building.





Soumya, a 23-year-old woman from Manjakkad near Shornur, was raped and murdered allegedly by Govindachamy while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on 1 February 2011.





Govindachamy was convicted of the brutal killing of Soumya, who was attacked while travelling alone on a passenger train. The case shocked the nation and sparked widespread debate over women's safety on public transport. -- PTI

