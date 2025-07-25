HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rapist, murderer in 2011 Soumya case escapes from jail

Fri, 25 July 2025
Share:
10:47
image
Govindachamy, a convict serving a life sentence in the sensational 2011 Soumya murder case, escaped from the high-security Kannur Central Jail, police said on Friday. 

The disappearance came to light during an inspection of his cell in the early hours of Friday, they said. Kannur SP Nidhinraj P said that the convict was wearing a black shirt and pants at the time of escape, and he had a small beard. 

He said that Govindachamy escaped between 4.15 am and 6.30 am as per prison CCTV footage and jumped the compound wall using a rope made out of clothes. 

Soumya's mother, speaking to reporters, questioned how the convict escaped the prison and claimed it could not have happened without any help. She expressed confidence that Govindachamy will be caught soon, as the "whole world is watching news about his escape".

She also said that he was imprisoned after considerable effort from her side including approaching the Supreme Court. "No mother should undergo the pain I have," she added. 

Meanwhile, several locals of Kannur town claimed to have seen Govindachamy within the city. After his absence from his cell was revealed, jail authorities launched an immediate search operation in and around the prison premises, but the inmate was nowhere to be found. Police were alerted and a manhunt is underway. 

Kannur Town Police said they were informed about the jailbreak at 7 am.

Soumya, a 23-year-old woman from Manjakkad near Shornur, was raped and murdered allegedly by Govindachamy while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on 1 February 2011.

Govindachamy was convicted of the brutal killing of Soumya, who was attacked while travelling alone on a passenger train. The case shocked the nation and sparked widespread debate over women's safety on public transport. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rapist, murderer in 2011 Soumya case nabbed from well
LIVE! Rapist, murderer in 2011 Soumya case nabbed from well

4 kids dead as govt school building collapses in Rajasthan
4 kids dead as govt school building collapses in Rajasthan

The children at the Peeplodi Government School in Manoharthana block of the district were preparing for morning prayers when the incident took place.

'No One Can Dare To Experiment A Maharashtra In Bihar'
'No One Can Dare To Experiment A Maharashtra In Bihar'

'After the 2020 Bihar assembly polls when our party got only 43 seats and our ally the BJP got 73 seats, Nitish Kumar refused to become chief minister and assured the BJP that he will support the government led by anyone.''But the BJP's...

Must Read! How Census 2027 Will Be Done
Must Read! How Census 2027 Will Be Done

'There will be not less than 31 lakh people working in the census process.'

Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Bihar
Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Bihar

A 22-year-old murder accused, out on bail, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Samastipur district, Bihar. Police are investigating the incident, suspecting personal enmity as a possible motive.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD