Rajnath to initiate discussion on Sindoor in Parl

Stalemate over opposition demands for discussion on issues being raised by it was broken on Friday following an all-party meeting. The government has been stating that it is willing to discuss Operation Sindoor and other issues subject to rules and permission of Chair.Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the the Lok Sabha.





He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.





Sources said discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.





Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar will be among ministers who will take part in the discussion in Rajya Sabha, sources said.





TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to take part in discussion on Op Sindoor in Lok Sabha. The sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes. From Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will take part in the debate.Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29).





"All issues cannot be discussed together... The opposition has raised several issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and others. We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues will be discussed after that... Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29)," Rijiju told reporters.





Opposition parties have been demanding discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan. -- ANI

