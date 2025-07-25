HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Proceedings to remove Justice Varma to begin in Lok Sabha: Rijiju

Fri, 25 July 2025
16:28
The motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, who is embroiled in a suspected graft case, will be taken up in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday, stating that it was agreed by all parties to move unitedly in action against alleged corruption in judiciary. Official sources said the opposition-sponsored notice for a similar motion in Rajya Sabha has not been admitted in the Upper House, paving the way for the Lower House to initiate the exercise.

Speaker Om Birla is expected to announce the three-member enquiry committee to probe the charge against the Allahabad High Court judge. "We shouldn't remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in the Lok Sabha," Rijiju said.

According to the Judges (Inquiry) Act, the proceedings will move to Rajya Sabha after they are over in Lok Sabha. Over 150 MPs of the ruling alliance as well the Opposition had signed the notice in Lok Sabha.

