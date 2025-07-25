Phase-1 of Bihar SIR ends, 35 lakh voters out

19:47

As the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll ended on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) said its local poll machinery has reported that nearly 35 lakh electors have either permanently migrated or could not be traced since June 24.





The state, going to the polls later this year, has an electorate of nearly 7.90 crore.





It also said booth-level officers (BLOs) and booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties have reported names of approximately 22 lakh deceased electors.





Also, nearly seven lakh electors were found registered in more than one location.





The EC said that enumeration forms of approximately 1.2 lakh electors were yet to be received back.





The poll authority noted that 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far and forms of 7.23 crore have been received and digitised.





The names of all these 7.23 crore electors will be included in the draft electoral roll.





The digitisation of forms, along with BLO reports, of the remaining electors will also be completed by August 1.





The lists of those electors who have not filled the forms or are deceased and those who have permanently migrated have already been shared on July 20 with all 12 political parties so that any errors can be rectified in the draft roll to be published on August 1.





According to the SIR order, any elector or political party may fill the prescribed forms from August 1 to September 1 and submit claims to the electoral registration officers for any eligible elector who is left out or file objections for the removal of any ineligible person. -- PTI