Operation Sindoor ongoing: CDS

Fri, 25 July 2025
14:28
Asserting that Operation Sindoor "still continues", Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said the country's military preparedness must remain at a "very high" level, round-the-clock and throughout the year. In his address at a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park in New Delhi, he also said the military in future will also need "information warriors, technology warriors and scholar warriors." 

"And, in a merging landscape of warfare, a future soldier will need to be a mix of all three "info, tech and scholar warriors," the CDS said. The seminar on 'Aerospace Power: Preserving India's Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests' was held under the aegis of the 'No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme'. 

The CDS said there are no runners-up in a war, and any military must be constantly alert and maintain a high degree of operational preparedness. "An example is Operation Sindoor, which still continues. Our preparedness level has to be very high, 24x7, 365 days (a year)," Gen Chauhan said. India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). 

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

