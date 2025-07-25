NSE Investor Base Rises 4 Times Because...

12:13





Retail investors, defined as individuals holding nominal share capital of up to 2 lakh, are leading this charge. Their number skyrocketed from approximately 34,000 in March to 146,000 by June, boosting their collective stake in the country's largest exchange from 9.89 per cent to 11.81 per cent.





This surge also follows a significant operational change: The activation of NSE's International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) on March 24. This unique global code has streamlined the share-transfer process, slashing transaction times from months to just days. Market participants confirm shares are now freely transferable, with robust volumes from both buyers and sellers.





"The pre-ISIN era involved cumbersome document compliance, limiting transactions," explained Abhay Doshi, cofounder of UnlistedArena. "Since the stock was effectively 'defrosted', we've seen robust investor demand, significantly expanding the shareholder base. Growing clarity and progress on the IPO have further fuelled this positive sentiment," Doshi added.





The heightened demand has propelled NSE's unlisted share price to 2,225 apiece, valuing the exchange at approximately 5.5 trillion. This marks a substantial rise from around 1,600 at the start of the current financial year (FY26). "The rise underscores growing retail confidence in the exchange as a wealth creation opportunity," noted Uday Tardalkar, economist and market expert.





-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

