10:22

Indian stock markets came under pressure on Friday as selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) weighed on investor sentiment. At the time of reporting, the Nifty 50 stood at 25,010.35, down 51.75 points or 0.21 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,065.76, a decline of 118.41 points or 0.14 per cent. -- ANI