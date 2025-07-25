My mistake we couldn't get caste census done earlier: Rahul

15:53





Gandhi further said he committed a "mistake" in his political career of 21 years, which is not protecting the interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) section as much as he should have done.





Addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the caste census in Telangana is a "political earthquake" that will cause a huge "aftershock" in the country.





"I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years, and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where all I did the right thing and where I fell short. I see two-three big issues -- land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things wrong," Gandhi said. "When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women's issues, I should get good marks. "But when I look back, I can see clearly that in one thing I was lacking, I committed one mistake -- I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have," Gandhi said. He said he could not understand the issues of the OBC section deeply 10-15 years ago.





"I understood Dalit problems, which are clear; one can understand issues of STs also clearly. The issues of OBCs are hidden. "I regret that if I had known more about your history and issues, I would have gotten the caste census done. That is my mistake and not that of the Congress. I am going to correct that mistake," Gandhi said.





He, however, added that in a way, it is better that the caste census was not done earlier, as it would not have been done in the manner it would be done now following the Telangana example.





"The caste census in Telangana is a political earthquake. It has shaken the political ground of the country. You have not felt its aftershock but the impact will be there," Gandhi said. "We will conduct a caste census and an X-ray of the population in all Congress-ruled states," he said. PTI

