Mumbai rains: Suburban trains running at slow speed

Fri, 25 July 2025
12:39
Amid heavy downpour, the movement of local trains remains affected due to delays, railway officials said on Friday. However, rail traffic remains operational on all lines, including the Western and Harbour lines.

According to Central Railway (CR), local train services on the Central Line, part of the Mumbai suburban railway system, were delayed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

The main line local trains were delayed by 10 to 12 minutes, and Harbour Line locals remain delayed by seven to eight minutes. Trains are running at a slow speed due to precaution and low visibility.

Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its surrounding districts, the Mumbai Police have advised citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The police have advised the public to avoid coastal areas and drive with caution.

"Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103," police said.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the weather in Mumbai remains "Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain". 

For July 26, the weather department predicts "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" in Mumbai.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, at isolated places in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, and Light to Moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

The IMD has predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" in Thane district for today and tomorrow. It forecasted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts of Maharashtra.  -- ANI

