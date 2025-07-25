More than 25 drown daily in Bengal, half are children: Survey

21:14





Stated differently, this means that over 9,000 lives are lost annually from drowning in the state, the survey conducted last year on a population of about 18 million people of the state, revealed.





The study also found that children between 1 to 9 years were the most vulnerable and recorded a mortality rate of 121 per lakh, which is among the highest ever recorded globally.





The findings of the survey, conducted by Child in Need Institute (CINI) and The George Institute for Global Health, was released in the city on Friday and discussed on the occasion of World Drowning Prevention Day.





The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights also participated in the talks.





The day serves as a global call to action, urging governments, communities, and individuals to implement proven strategies to prevent drowning and save lives, especially among children in high-risk regions like rural Bengal.





Founder Secretary of CINI and eminent physician Dr Samir Chaudhuri told PTI that the actual number of deaths is higher than 25 as the deceased children don't have Aadhaar cards and deaths in many of the households are not reported.





"Of the three lakh drowning deaths reported worldwide every year, 18 per cent fatalities are reported in India alone. West Bengal accounts for over 17 per cent of those deaths taking place in the country," another CINI official said, quoting the survey conducted during March-December, 2024.

