Modi reaches Male

Fri, 25 July 2025
PM Narendra Modi shares this picture from Male, saying: "Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come. "

Modi, who departed the United Kingdom after concluding the first leg of his two-nation visit, began a two-day official tour of the Maldives on July 25 and 26. He has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai rains: Suburban trains running at slow speed
LIVE! Mumbai rains: Suburban trains running at slow speed

INDIA bloc MPs tear 'SIR' posters as Parl logjam continues
INDIA bloc MPs tear 'SIR' posters as Parl logjam continues

Several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD and Left parties, carried out a protest march with the banner 'SIR- Loktantra par Var'.

Amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes, India issues advisory
Amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes, India issues advisory

Clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia along the border between their countries on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, according to the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

6 children dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan
6 children dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan

The children at the Peeplodi Government School in Manoharthana block of the district were preparing for morning prayers when the incident took place.

Boost to India's defence: Missile launched from a drone
Boost to India's defence: Missile launched from a drone

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired a drone-launched precision guided missile at a test range in Andhra Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the successful flight trials in...

