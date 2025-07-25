Modi reaches Male

12:04





Modi, who departed the United Kingdom after concluding the first leg of his two-nation visit, began a two-day official tour of the Maldives on July 25 and 26. He has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

PM Narendra Modi shares this picture from Male, saying: "Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come. "