Modi becomes 2nd longest serving PM of India

Fri, 25 July 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked a major milestone in the country's history, becoming the second-longest-serving PM of India in consecutive terms, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Notably, he is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to mark this achievement. 

Additionally, Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister born after independence and the longest-serving from a non-Hindi state. Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date. The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had served for 11 years 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966 - March 24, 1977. Former and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holds the record of the longest-serving Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms for 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964. 

The first Prime Minister born after India's independence, Prime Minister Modi, has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024. He also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. -- ANI

