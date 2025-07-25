HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minor girl gangraped in Porbandar; 2 held , two at large

Fri, 25 July 2025
22:30
image
Two persons were arrested for allegedly gangraping a 16-year-old girl in Gujarat's Porbandar city, a police official said on Friday.   

The incident took place on July 22, while a case was registered against four persons at Udyognagar police station on Thursday, deputy superintendent of police Dhruval Sutariya said. 

"As per the complaint, Jayraj Sundavadara, Malhar Chauhan and Raju Mudiyasiya raped the girl inside a room of a party plot on the night of July 22. Fourth accused Meru Singhal helped the three. Malhar and Singhal have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the other two," the deputy SP said. 

The four accused promised to take the girl, who knew Jayraj, to a restaurant and then took her to a party plot in their car, where she was given a spiked drink and then gangraped, he said. 

"Taking advantage of her condition, Jayraj, Malhar and Raju raped her inside a room and then dropped her to her residence. As per the FIR, the accused also inflicted burn injuries with a cigarette," Sutariya said. -- PTI

